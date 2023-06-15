Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 927,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,406. Bruush Oral Care has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSH. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

See Also

