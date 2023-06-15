Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.13

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.29. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
