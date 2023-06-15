Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BUR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 69,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,522. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Burford Capital

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

