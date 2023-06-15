Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Shares of BUR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
