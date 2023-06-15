Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 19.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

