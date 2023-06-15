Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 220,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burford Capital Company Profile

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

