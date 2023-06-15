Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buzzi (BZZUF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.