BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BYD has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BYD and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 2 2 0 2.20

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 92.34%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than BYD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BYD and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion 2.98 $472.00 million $0.51 65.84 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $25.81 billion 3.13 $2.27 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BYD.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products. The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, power tools, photovoltaic and energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products segment manufactures and sells casings and other mobile phone and electronic product components; provides complete machine assembly services; and offers epidemic prevention materials. The Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automobiles comprising hybrid, battery-electric buses, taxis, sanitation, and passenger vehicles; automobile-related molds and parts; automobile leasing and after-sales services of automobiles; and rail transit and related businesses. In addition, it offers rail transit equipment; solar batteries and arrays; and urban rail transportation services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms. The Direct to Consumer segment represents the retail business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group products and services directly to the end consumer either through the network of physical stores operated by the Group (brick and mortar) or the online channel (e-commerce). The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

