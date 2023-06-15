Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,224. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

