Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

