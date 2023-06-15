Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 170,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 44,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

