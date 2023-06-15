Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 170,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Further Reading
