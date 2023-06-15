Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,862 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

