Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
Insider Activity
Amphenol Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 713,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.