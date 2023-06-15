Callan Family Office LLC Invests $326,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 846,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

