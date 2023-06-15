Callan Family Office LLC Invests $564,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

