Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Embraer by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 652,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

