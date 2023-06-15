Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.00. 924,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,925. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

