Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,959,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.60. 94,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

