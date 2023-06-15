Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 39,221 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

