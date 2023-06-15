Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 5,158 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,158 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,461. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

