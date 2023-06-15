Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

