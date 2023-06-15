Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 6.4 %

CF stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm has a market cap of C$795.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

