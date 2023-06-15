CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

