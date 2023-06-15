CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
