Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.92

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.92 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.71). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 13,069 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Capital & Regional Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a market cap of £101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31.
Capital & Regional Company Profile
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.
Recommended Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.