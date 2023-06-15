Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 36,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 64,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 317,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.