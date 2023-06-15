CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

CARG stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after buying an additional 3,070,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

