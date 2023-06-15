Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the May 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Carrefour Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

