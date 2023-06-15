Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 423,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,656. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,540,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

