Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

