Castellan Group Buys Shares of 49,749 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Jabil accounts for 2.4% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

NYSE JBL opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $100.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.