Castellan Group Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AMP opened at $318.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
