Castellan Group Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Evergy comprises about 1.7% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

