Castellan Group Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Castellan Group boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

