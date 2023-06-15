Castellan Group Sells 385 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Castellan Group trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

