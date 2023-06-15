Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

CWQXF opened at $9.19 on Monday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

