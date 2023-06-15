CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

