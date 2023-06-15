CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
