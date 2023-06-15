Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $113.72 million and $8.12 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

