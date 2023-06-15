CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

