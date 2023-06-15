Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Highwoods Properties worth $70,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 44,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,557. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.