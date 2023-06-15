Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $108.92 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,550 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 1.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Regency Centers worth $108,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

REG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,596. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.