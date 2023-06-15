Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $310.98 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,861 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 3.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.39% of Equity Residential worth $310,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

