Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $85.27 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493,641 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Healthpeak Properties worth $85,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

