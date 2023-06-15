Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,127 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,523,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 50,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 701.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

