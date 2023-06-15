Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,465 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises 2.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $220,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,003. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

