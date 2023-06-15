Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 51,100 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 131,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

