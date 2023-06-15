Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NNN REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after buying an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 100,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,539. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.