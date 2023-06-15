Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

