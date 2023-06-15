Centrifuge Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,412.48 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $298,412.48 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation."

