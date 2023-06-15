Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 146,845 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 223,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,166. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

