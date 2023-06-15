Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,931 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 505,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,237. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

