Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.54. 82,897,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,672,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $816.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

